Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.53. 1,726,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,412. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.90 and a fifty-two week high of $116.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.30. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

