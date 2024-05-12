Great Diamond Partners LLC Invests $298,000 in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,856 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 843.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Block by 67,500.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Block by 38.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Block by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.59.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $71.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.64. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The company has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 92.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.97.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. Equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $165,958.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,754 shares in the company, valued at $12,972,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 477,469 shares of company stock valued at $34,963,585. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

