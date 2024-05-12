Soundwatch Capital LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT)

Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF makes up 0.1% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMOT. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 659,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,760,000 after purchasing an additional 75,526 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 459,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after buying an additional 31,306 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 288,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after buying an additional 155,648 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 150,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Capital Management bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,212,000.

SMOT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.40. The company had a trading volume of 33,523 shares. The stock has a market cap of $337.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.99.

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

