Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Soundwatch Capital LLC

Soundwatch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 291,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,212,000 after acquiring an additional 98,011 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,843,000 after acquiring an additional 165,266 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 71,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 32,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.91. The stock had a trading volume of 953,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,183. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $93.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.38 and its 200-day moving average is $85.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

