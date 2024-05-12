Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $44.68. 6,638,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,259,146. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.81.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.