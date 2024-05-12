Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Sells 700 Shares of ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EUDV)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EUDV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC owned about 5.84% of ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,306,000.

Get ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

Shares of ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.77. 102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.76. ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $58.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.36.

About ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF (EUDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Dividend Masters index. The fund tracks an index of developed European companies with a history of stable dividend growth. EUDV was launched on Sep 10, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EUDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.