Soundwatch Capital LLC Purchases 3,965 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Soundwatch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.25. The stock had a trading volume of 492,962 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.59.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

