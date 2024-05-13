Analyzing HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) & Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) and HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Community West Bancshares has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HarborOne Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.8% of Community West Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Community West Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community West Bancshares $109.44 million 1.42 $25.54 million $1.89 9.23 HarborOne Bancorp $286.14 million 1.69 $16.08 million $0.37 29.30

This table compares Community West Bancshares and HarborOne Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Community West Bancshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HarborOne Bancorp. Community West Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HarborOne Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Community West Bancshares and HarborOne Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community West Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 HarborOne Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Community West Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $20.33, indicating a potential upside of 16.59%. Given Community West Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Community West Bancshares is more favorable than HarborOne Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Community West Bancshares and HarborOne Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community West Bancshares 20.04% 11.58% 0.91% HarborOne Bancorp 5.38% 4.58% 0.47%

Dividends

Community West Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. HarborOne Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Community West Bancshares pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HarborOne Bancorp pays out 86.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Community West Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and HarborOne Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. HarborOne Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Community West Bancshares beats HarborOne Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community West Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, consumer, manufactured housing, and small business administration loans, as well as agricultural loans for real estate and operating lines; home equity lines of credit collateralized by residential real estate; single family real estate loans; and installment loans consisting of automobile and general-purpose loans. The company serves small to medium-sized businesses and their owners, professionals, high-net worth individuals, and non-profit organizations. Community West Bancshares was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

About HarborOne Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans. The company also originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides various educational services, such as free digital content, webinars, and recordings for small business and personal financial education under the HarborOne U name. The company operates through a network of full-service branches located in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, as well as commercial lending offices in each of Boston, Massachusetts, and Providence, Rhode Island, as well as administrative offices in Brockton, Massachusetts, as well as ATM locations in Massachusetts. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Brockton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.