Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Receives $234.90 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $234.90.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

NYSE VEEV opened at $203.78 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $236.90. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.29, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.21.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,818,013 in the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 28,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,799,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 618,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,235,000 after purchasing an additional 281,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,150,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,278,430,000 after purchasing an additional 991,208 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

