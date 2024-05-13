Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Receives $199.79 Average PT from Analysts

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $196.27.

Several brokerages have commented on BLDR. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $166.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $105.24 and a 1-year high of $214.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.08.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

