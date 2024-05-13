Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Cut to C$46.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spin Master has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$44.50.

Spin Master Price Performance

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$29.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.51. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$27.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.73.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.12. Spin Master had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of C$684.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$681.03 million. Analysts expect that Spin Master will post 2.8990099 EPS for the current year.

Spin Master Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Spin Master’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 1,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.25, for a total value of C$48,312.25. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

Further Reading

