Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.73.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Baxter International from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Baxter International Price Performance

Shares of BAX opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

