Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Lowered to C$28.00 at CIBC

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Free Report) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ZZZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sleep Country Canada has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.79.

Shares of ZZZ stock opened at C$26.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.40. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of C$21.31 and a 52-week high of C$30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$876.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.60.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$255.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$247.85 million. Sleep Country Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.3407534 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

In other news, Senior Officer Craig Depratto sold 8,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.02, for a total transaction of C$260,003.22. In other Sleep Country Canada news, Senior Officer Craig Depratto sold 8,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.02, for a total transaction of C$260,003.22. Also, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.22, for a total transaction of C$146,100.00. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

