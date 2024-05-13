Brokerages Set Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Target Price at $981.71

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $981.71.

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,189.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of REGN opened at $973.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $941.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $902.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $684.80 and a 52-week high of $998.33.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $836,279.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,323.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $836,279.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,323.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,953,838.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,095 shares of company stock valued at $7,779,766 over the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $235,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

