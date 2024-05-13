Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.85.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $62.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.55 and a 200-day moving average of $66.87. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $74.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 87.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,925,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,644,000 after purchasing an additional 896,361 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter worth $8,503,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

