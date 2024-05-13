Contrasting InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) and TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI)

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) and TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for InspireMD and TriSalus Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InspireMD 0 0 1 0 3.00 TriSalus Life Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

InspireMD currently has a consensus price target of $4.85, suggesting a potential upside of 117.49%. TriSalus Life Sciences has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.77%. Given InspireMD’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe InspireMD is more favorable than TriSalus Life Sciences.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InspireMD $6.21 million 8.41 -$19.92 million ($1.08) -2.06 TriSalus Life Sciences $18.51 million 14.21 -$59.04 million N/A N/A

This table compares InspireMD and TriSalus Life Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

InspireMD has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TriSalus Life Sciences.

Risk and Volatility

InspireMD has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriSalus Life Sciences has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.8% of InspireMD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of TriSalus Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.7% of InspireMD shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 76.2% of TriSalus Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares InspireMD and TriSalus Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InspireMD -320.97% -55.71% -46.53% TriSalus Life Sciences N/A N/A -166.18%

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions. InspireMD, Inc. has a strategic agreement with Jacobs Institute to execute an early feasibility study of CGuard Prime for the treatment of acute stroke patients with tandem lesions. The company sells its products through local distribution partners. InspireMD, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer. It also develops nelitolimod, an investigational immunotherapeutic in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of uveal melanoma with liver metastases, hepatocellular carcinoma, intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, and locally advanced pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. The company serves interventional radiologists, IR technicians, medical oncologists, nursing support, value analysis committee staff, and patients through its sales representatives and sales managers. TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

