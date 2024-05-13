Cormark Boosts Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$5.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Cormark from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TVE. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.95.

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

TSE TVE opened at C$3.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 2.59. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.76 and a 12 month high of C$4.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.65.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$418.86 million for the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 6.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.2200474 earnings per share for the current year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Scott Shimek purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.08 per share, with a total value of C$34,680.00. In related news, Senior Officer Scott Shimek purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,680.00. Also, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt acquired 9,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.66 per share, with a total value of C$34,385.70. Insiders bought a total of 47,718 shares of company stock valued at $178,867 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

