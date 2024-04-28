Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. Takes Position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG)

Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 114,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund makes up approximately 0.9% of Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BWG. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 8.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.91. 38,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,462. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.09. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $8.65.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.14%.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

