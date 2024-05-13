Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $199.86.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OLED shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Display

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Display

In other news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,337.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLED. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Universal Display by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Universal Display by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ OLED opened at $171.08 on Wednesday. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $133.67 and a 52 week high of $194.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.84.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.00% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $165.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

