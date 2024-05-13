Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.14.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NUE

Nucor Stock Up 0.1 %

NUE opened at $174.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.18 and its 200-day moving average is $176.22. Nucor has a one year low of $129.79 and a one year high of $203.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,651 shares of company stock valued at $6,283,648. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Nucor by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Nucor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 54.1% in the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.