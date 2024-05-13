Brokerages Set Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Target Price at $26.73

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.73.
Several research firms have commented on HUN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.
Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Huntsman has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $29.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.75 and a beta of 1.14.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.31%.
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.
