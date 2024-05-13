Reviewing Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) and Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC)

Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC – Get Free Report) and Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Calmare Therapeutics and Accuray’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Calmare Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calmare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Accuray $447.61 million 0.36 -$9.28 million ($0.22) -7.36

Calmare Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Accuray.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

64.1% of Accuray shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Calmare Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Accuray shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Calmare Therapeutics and Accuray, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calmare Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Accuray 0 0 3 0 3.00

Accuray has a consensus target price of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 409.26%. Given Accuray’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Accuray is more favorable than Calmare Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Calmare Therapeutics and Accuray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calmare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Accuray -4.99% -44.46% -4.54%

About Calmare Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products and technologies for chronic neuropathic pain and wound care affliction patients in the United States. Its flagship medical device is Calmare Pain Therapy Device, a non-invasive and non-addictive modality for the treatment of chronic and neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as Competitive Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated in August 2014. Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1968 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

About Accuray

(Get Free Report)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate. The company also provides the TomoTherapy System, including the Radixact System, which allows for integrated radiation treatment planning, delivery, and data management, enabling clinicians to deliver ultra-precise treatments to approximately 50 patients per day; iDMS data management system, a fully integrated treatment planning and data management systems; and Accuray precision treatment planning system, a treatment planning and data management systems. In addition, it offers post-contract customer support, installation, training, and other professional services. The company primarily markets its products directly to customers, including hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities through its sales organization, as well as to customers through sales agents and group purchasing organizations in the United States; and to customers directly and through distributors and sales agents internationally. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Calmare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calmare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.