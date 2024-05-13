Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $273.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of APD opened at $250.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.83 and its 200 day moving average is $252.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,921,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,894,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,471 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,502,717,000 after purchasing an additional 235,037 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,829,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,085,399,000 after purchasing an additional 39,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $852,288,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,099,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,626,000 after buying an additional 167,800 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

