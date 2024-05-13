Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Asure Software from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of ASUR opened at $7.46 on Monday. Asure Software has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $15.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average is $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.45 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,924,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,357,000 after purchasing an additional 408,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Asure Software by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,181,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after buying an additional 71,495 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC lifted its stake in Asure Software by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 976,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after buying an additional 112,479 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 745,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after buying an additional 115,256 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software in the third quarter worth approximately $3,713,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

