StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

STNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on StoneCo from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on StoneCo from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in StoneCo by 149.6% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 145,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 86,924 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in StoneCo by 103.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,234,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 628,698 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in StoneCo by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,598 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the third quarter worth about $16,603,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

STNE opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $655.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.47 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Equities research analysts predict that StoneCo will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

