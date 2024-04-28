Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases Shares of 424 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Cintas by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $666.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $440.01 and a fifty-two week high of $704.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $648.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $593.98.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 37.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.21.

Read Our Latest Report on Cintas

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.