Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 266.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,157 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 95,397 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Target were worth $18,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,414,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,328. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.51. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.85.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

