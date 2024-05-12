AGF Management Ltd. Acquires 563 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $9,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 24,670.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,034,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,247 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,085,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,852,000 after buying an additional 880,583 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,743,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,343,000 after buying an additional 632,598 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 36.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,639,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,581,000 after acquiring an additional 436,997 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Trane Technologies by 31.4% during the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,812,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,784,000 after acquiring an additional 433,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.54.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,700,168.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total transaction of $742,413.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,700,168.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,746 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,786 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $331.98. 744,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,287. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $162.04 and a one year high of $335.28. The firm has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

