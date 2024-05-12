AGF Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,735,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429,936 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Mondelez International worth $125,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.4 %

MDLZ stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,363,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,104,562. The company has a market cap of $95.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.96 and its 200-day moving average is $71.14. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.