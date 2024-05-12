Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,938 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,728 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Intuit were worth $46,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 18.8% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 12.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Intuit Price Performance
Shares of INTU stock traded up $5.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $632.31. The company had a trading volume of 917,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,357. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $400.22 and a 52-week high of $671.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $634.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $609.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $177.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.22.
Intuit Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $650.23.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
