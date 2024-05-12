Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,938 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,728 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Intuit were worth $46,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 18.8% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 12.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock traded up $5.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $632.31. The company had a trading volume of 917,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,357. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $400.22 and a 52-week high of $671.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $634.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $609.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $177.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $650.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.