Soundwatch Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Soundwatch Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 2.1% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,519,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,710,000 after buying an additional 45,868 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,480,000 after purchasing an additional 319,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,414,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,488,000 after buying an additional 23,918 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,081,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,911 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,351,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,433,000 after buying an additional 19,762 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VV traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $239.01. The company had a trading volume of 179,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,913. The company has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.78. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $186.73 and a one year high of $241.38.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

