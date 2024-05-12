iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Econ Financial Services Corp’s Largest Position

Econ Financial Services Corp decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,357 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 34,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.67. 4,750,616 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $117.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.08.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

