Arcataur Capital Management LLC Acquires 355 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,752 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,937,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,639,903,000 after buying an additional 145,691 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,462,966,000 after acquiring an additional 892,951 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,789,774 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $987,432,000 after purchasing an additional 116,860 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,260,706 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $793,607,000 after purchasing an additional 185,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in EOG Resources by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $443,088,000 after purchasing an additional 460,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.27.

Shares of EOG traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.10. 2,821,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,060,721. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.32 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.43.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

