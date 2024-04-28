Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 target price (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total transaction of $995,001.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,448.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS:CBOE opened at $178.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.04. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

