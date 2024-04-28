iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 95.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449,211 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 86.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $13.23 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.03.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

