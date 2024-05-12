Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 230,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 14,882 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on KMI. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Insider Activity

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.08. 8,141,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,508,078. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average of $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The company has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

