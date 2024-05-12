Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,362,000 after buying an additional 15,381 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Booking by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 131,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,166,000 after acquiring an additional 29,316 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 2,479.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 116,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,234,000 after acquiring an additional 112,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,774,850,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,027.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,651 shares of company stock worth $19,485,975. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,950.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,205.00 price objective (up previously from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,876.96.

Booking Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BKNG traded up $25.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,805.75. 282,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,544.58 and a 200 day moving average of $3,429.42. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,456.93 and a one year high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

