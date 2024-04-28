Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Short Interest Up 94.4% in April

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 94.4% from the March 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NASDAQ THTX opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52. Theratechnologies has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.34.
Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.45 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Theratechnologies will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Friday, January 12th.
Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.
