Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Short Interest Up 94.4% in April

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 94.4% from the March 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ THTX opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52. Theratechnologies has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.45 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Theratechnologies will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THTX. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Theratechnologies by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 113,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 44,825 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in Theratechnologies by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 906,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 710,551 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 362.9% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,719,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,906 shares during the period.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

