Soundwatch Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Soundwatch Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 568 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 0.2% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $482.29. 2,741,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,715,371. The company has a market capitalization of $216.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $331.89 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $501.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $559.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.