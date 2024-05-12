BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 127,387 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 202.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,387 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.11% of Public Storage worth $58,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,168,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,032,000 after purchasing an additional 729,262 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,687,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,161,000 after buying an additional 216,331 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Public Storage by 2.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,311,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,253,000 after acquiring an additional 63,289 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,680,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,753,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 6.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,330,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,540,000 after purchasing an additional 80,784 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSA. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $275.94. 383,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,999. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $275.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.37. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $312.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.62% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.16 EPS. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 108.99%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

