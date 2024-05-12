Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,020 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 20,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,722,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,266,483. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $133.10. The company has a market cap of $329.42 billion, a PE ratio of 144.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

