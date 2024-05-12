Econ Financial Services Corp Has $3.34 Million Stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Econ Financial Services Corp owned 0.07% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5,975.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2,596.5% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5,419.2% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

BATS OMFL traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $53.95. 635,179 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.59.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.2461 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

