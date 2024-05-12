Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Position Decreased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,868 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $35,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMC. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,048,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 1,505 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.67, for a total transaction of $306,523.35. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,879.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,048,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.69.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE MMC traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.55. 921,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,121. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.47 and a 12 month high of $209.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $101.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

