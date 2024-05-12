Warther Private Wealth LLC Has $7.42 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 86.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 4.2% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,339,000 after acquiring an additional 15,359 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,020,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.8% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $468.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $451.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $446.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $479.50. The firm has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

