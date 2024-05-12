Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Econ Financial Services Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Econ Financial Services Corp reduced its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 96,674,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,422,000 after purchasing an additional 395,462 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,144,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,005 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,176,000 after buying an additional 23,726,348 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,937,000 after purchasing an additional 205,013 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.75. 897,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $62.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.43.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.