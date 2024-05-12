Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $531,000 Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,819 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Shopify by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Shopify by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 9,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Shopify from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.86.

Shopify Stock Down 5.6 %

NYSE:SHOP opened at $58.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a PE ratio of -346.71 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 7.14. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

