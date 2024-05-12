General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 488,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 45,648 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in General Electric were worth $62,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.29.

General Electric Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE GE traded down $4.12 on Friday, reaching $163.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,711,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,793,639. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. General Electric has a 1 year low of $78.17 and a 1 year high of $170.80. The company has a market capitalization of $178.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

