Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,510 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,160,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 403,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,249,000 after buying an additional 211,112 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 244.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,429,000 after acquiring an additional 121,551 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,446,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,994,000 after acquiring an additional 101,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $119.78 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $123.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.