TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Short Interest Up 66.3% in April

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a growth of 66.3% from the March 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Approximately 16.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 362,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $7.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.12. The firm has a market cap of $366.31 million, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99. TTEC has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $36.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.
TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $626.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.98 million. TTEC had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 13.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TTEC will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTEC. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in TTEC by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in TTEC by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in TTEC by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 154,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 26,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.
TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.
