Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Lowers Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,074 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $43,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 66.2% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA opened at $167.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.53 and its 200-day moving average is $206.55. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BA. Barclays lowered their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Melius restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.41.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

